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FORTITUDE: STAND UP TO THREATS OF VOICES - FORMER FEDERAL ATTORNEY LUIS EWING SAYS HE CAN END ALL LOCKDOWNS AND MASK MANDATES
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140 views • June 13, 2021
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TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES AND BANNED.VIDEO
WE ALREADY KNOW DOCTORS ARE VIOLATING THEIR OATH TO DO NO HARM
NOW YOU WILL HEAR THAT LAWYERS ARE SANDBAGGING COVID CASES AGAINST THEIR CLIENTS.
NOW................................ YOU HAVE A NEW WEAPON LUIS EWING
SUBPOENA THE GOVERNOR, SECRETARY OF STATE, AND STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR. CATCH THEM IN FELONY LIES
REPORT THESE CRIMES TO LOCAL SHERIFF WHO WILL HAVE THE DUTY TO INVESTIGATE
https://freedom-school.com/luis-ewing/index.htm
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/04/pro-se-litigant-says-he-can-end-all-lockdowns-and-mask-mandates-luis-ewing-exclusive/
http://www.howardnema.com/2021/02/09/using-the-law-to-end-the-lockdowns-and-mask-mandates/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/author/stewpeters/page/2/
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES AND BANNED.VIDEO
WE ALREADY KNOW DOCTORS ARE VIOLATING THEIR OATH TO DO NO HARM
NOW YOU WILL HEAR THAT LAWYERS ARE SANDBAGGING COVID CASES AGAINST THEIR CLIENTS.
NOW................................ YOU HAVE A NEW WEAPON LUIS EWING
SUBPOENA THE GOVERNOR, SECRETARY OF STATE, AND STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR. CATCH THEM IN FELONY LIES
REPORT THESE CRIMES TO LOCAL SHERIFF WHO WILL HAVE THE DUTY TO INVESTIGATE
https://freedom-school.com/luis-ewing/index.htm
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/04/pro-se-litigant-says-he-can-end-all-lockdowns-and-mask-mandates-luis-ewing-exclusive/
http://www.howardnema.com/2021/02/09/using-the-law-to-end-the-lockdowns-and-mask-mandates/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/author/stewpeters/page/2/
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