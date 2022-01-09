Quadruple Amputee Sergeant Travis Mills Starts Foundation to Serve Veterans

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TAKEAWAYS
How Travis became a quadruple amputee
How family was the motivation to create the Travis Mills Foundation
If we put in the hard work we can overcome all obstacles - Even PTSD
Remaining positive during life’s hardships and setbacks is possible
✊🏽 SUPPORT TRAVIS AND OUR NATION’S VETERANS
Travis Mills Foundation: https://travismillsfoundation.org/
Warrior PATHH: https://bouldercrest.org/warriorpathh
Veterans Retreat: https://travismillsfoundation.org/our-retreat-1
Get Involved: https://travismillsfoundation.org/get-involved-1
Donate: https://www.classy.org/give/206843/#!/donation/checkout
Shop and Support: https://travismills.myshopify.com/
Travis: A Soldier's Story, Documentary: https://travisthemovie.com/
Tough As They Come, Book: https://www.travismills.org/book/
Interview on Afghanistan Withdrawal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grelI4VDtGk
53 Million hits on FB video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1530022827050854
🔗 CONNECT WITH TRAVIS MILLS
Website: https://www.travismills.org/
Website: https://travismillsfoundation.org/
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Podcast: https://www.travismills.org/podcast/
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