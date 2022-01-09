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Quadruple Amputee Sergeant Travis Mills Starts Foundation to Serve Veterans
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101 views • January 09, 2022
Army Sergeant Travis Mills had two options when returning from Afghanistan limbless after sustaining critical injuries from an IED. He could have slipped into depression and suicide or faced his challenges head-on and use his tragic circumstance to help others. This go-getter not only created a foundation helping injured veterans around the country but launched a veterans retreat and produced a documentary called Travis: A Soldier’s Story which exudes the definition of patriotism.


TAKEAWAYS

How Travis became a quadruple amputee

How family was the motivation to create the Travis Mills Foundation

If we put in the hard work we can overcome all obstacles - Even PTSD

Remaining positive during life’s hardships and setbacks is possible


✊🏽 SUPPORT TRAVIS AND OUR NATION’S VETERANS
Travis Mills Foundation: https://travismillsfoundation.org/
Warrior PATHH: https://bouldercrest.org/warriorpathh
Veterans Retreat: https://travismillsfoundation.org/our-retreat-1
Get Involved: https://travismillsfoundation.org/get-involved-1
Donate: https://www.classy.org/give/206843/#!/donation/checkout
Shop and Support: https://travismills.myshopify.com/
Travis: A Soldier's Story, Documentary: https://travisthemovie.com/
Tough As They Come, Book: https://www.travismills.org/book/
Interview on Afghanistan Withdrawal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grelI4VDtGk
53 Million hits on FB video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1530022827050854

🔗 CONNECT WITH TRAVIS MILLS
Website: https://www.travismills.org/
Website: https://travismillsfoundation.org/
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/ssgtravismills
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/travismillsfoundation
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ssgtravismills/featured
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ssgtravismills/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/travismillsfoundation/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ssgtravismills/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ssgtravismills
Podcast: https://www.travismills.org/podcast/

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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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Keywords
suicideveteranswarafghanistanpatriotismsoldiersbattletragedyiedtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showquadruple amputeetravis mills
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