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Joshua's Altar Found! The Bible Greatest Mysteries (SkyWatchTV)
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21 views • January 13, 2022
The altar erected by Joshua and the Israelites when they entered Canaan has been found! Aaron Lipkin explains how renowned Israeli archeologist Adam Zertal’s whole worldview was changed by one of the greatest (and least known) discoveries of the 20th century.
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