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DR. BOTHA FINDS FOREIGN PARTICLES, BLACK MATTER AND PARTICLES MOVING MECHANICALLY IN VAXXED BLOOD (MIRRORED)
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7225 views • October 08, 2021
DR. BOTHA FINDS FOREIGN PARTICLES, BLACK MATTER AND PARTICLES MOVING MECHANICALLY IN VAXXED BLOOD (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Free4eva Media at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/88786d4e-59fc-440b-900c-921402553fb7
"This looks mechanical, it looks engineered, it's artificial, it's not natural, it's definitely not biological. These particles were moving around and were self-assembling."
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Free4eva Media at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/88786d4e-59fc-440b-900c-921402553fb7
"This looks mechanical, it looks engineered, it's artificial, it's not natural, it's definitely not biological. These particles were moving around and were self-assembling."
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