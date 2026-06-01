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Led By The Spirit Sermon 05-31-2026
Olivet Church Robbinsdale
Olivet Church Robbinsdale
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OLIVET CHURCH OF ROBBINSDALE MN       

PASTOR IRA SIMS       

Phone 612-501-0486 OR ALT  763-913-7988     

Email [email protected]  OR robs   

     [email protected]


4.GETTR ROBS2000  


10.0BASTYON ROBS2000     


11. PODCAST I HEART RADIO, SPOTIFY, AMAZON,PANDORA, SIRIUS XM GOOGLE, APPLE olivetcurchofrobbinsdalemn     


13. CCX MEDIA     


12. Parler Robs2000763-chfxs   

13. RUMBLE Robs2000763   

14. BRIGHTEON Olivet Church Robbinsdale

     

     

If you would like to donate or have prayer requests      

The Church address is 3620 43rd Ave N Robbinsdale MN 55445.     

Email [email protected]     

Greatly appreciated     

And if you have prayer request please send to address above Or email [email protected] ALT EMAIL [email protected]





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