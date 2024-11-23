BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RG911 Teaches Class #2 - Twin Towers Destruction - at Finland Metropolia University with Prof. Jordan
RichardGage911 has been invited to teach the classes on the World Trade Center Destruction for 5 years running. Join 40 students and Prof. Donald Jordan on this ride into the 9/11 Truth.Show more

https://www.metropolia.fi/en

Consider sending this message to your favorite podcast host:

Dear Show Host,

Consider interviewing the world’s expert on the explosive evidence at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

My husband Richard Gage, AIA, Architect has been speaking publicly for more than 18 years about this important and timely subject.

Richard Gage is the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, which now has over 3,600 architects & engineers signed onto the public petition demanding a new WTC investigation. He is the leading expert and presenter spearheading the 9/11 Truth Movement — having given more than 650 presentations in 24 countries & 118 American cities with an equal number of radio and TV interviews. Quite a few of the podcast hosts tell us that it was their best interview ever.

Richard is available to bring the explosive 9/11 WTC evidence to your audience in a 30, 60, or 90 minute interview — with the one-hour being his most requested length, which usually includes his dynamic rapid-paced multimedia slide presentation with screen sharing, if you have that availability on your platform.

Please let me know if you are interested in interviewing Richard on your show, and/or if you are aware of other potential interview hosts who may as well.

Thank you for considering!

Gail

Gail Gage, VP

RichardGage911

[email protected]

(208)290-1956

**************************************************************

IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS / PRESENTATIONS

Fox TV Interview - 6 min:

https://youtu.be/1f_hPtS7Lu4?si=BBGg1XToMZ4-UsTj

C-SPAN - Washington Journal TV interview - 1 hour:

https://youtu.be/3Zbv2SvBEec?si=TaW4Bk_NB_G9Hgds

Patrick Bet-David Interview - 6min:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWi0x9xigQM

Presentation – G. Edward Griffin’s Red Pill Expo - 40 mins:

https://youtu.be/0GARZDqnJt8?si=8FDJ32qQTQ0fUeHm

WTC Evidence Book “Beyond Misinformation” written by AE911Truth:

http://BeyondMisinformation.org

Documentary Narrated by Richard Gage, AIA – 58 Mins:

9/11: Explosive Evidence – Experts Speak Out

https://youtu.be/Ddz2mw2vaEg?si=0wuT-Tc88IAOlRIM

Mini-Documentary on Building 7 with Ed Asner – 15-mins:

Solving the Mystery of WTC 7

https://youtu.be/_nyogTsrsgI?si=vEGNqA7sPsVqk2iy

1-hour presentation by Richard Gage - 2007

9/11: Blueprint for Truth - The Architecture of Destruction

https://youtu.be/Anp3KsuciEQ?si=RtyqeDVL7mKHkMHL

9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom - The Docuseries

https://911C2C.org

Website: https://RichardGage911.org

Uploaded on Nov 19, 2024 at 12:02 am

