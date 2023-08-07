Create New Account
Panic Broke Out In NATO┃Russian Army Captured NOVOSELOVSKOYE & Forced AFU to Retreat From BALAKLIIA
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to retreat to the southwest of the 'Serebryansky forest' area, which allowed the Russian troops to get close to the settlements of 'Belgorovka' and 'Sinkovka'. According to war correspondents, starting from August 5, Russian units began a full-scale assault on these settlements. I would especially like to emphasize the words of the war correspondent Dmitry Steshin, who covered the battles for the settlement of 'Novoselovskoye'.

