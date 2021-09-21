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Commentary: Invasion of USA, United States Constitution, Freedoms vs Tyranny, California Election Fraud, New California, Lara Logan, Vaccine Deaths, Etc.
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425 views • September 21, 2021
Paul Preston of Agenda 21 Radio speaks on various subjects all of which are important issues facing our nation and for our freedoms and for fighting back. Paul Preston is the president of the New California State movement and he has the pulse on what is going on in California and in our country. His daily radio show is an excellent source of important news information and the New California movement is very important to the nation and has become the spearhead for overcoming tyranny and a leader into victory for our nation. Below is information of how to tune in each day or to listen to past shows anytime.
Note: The video has a few sections where it freezes but the audio is ok and was originally broadcast on 9/18/2021. This video has been edited down from 3+ hours to 1 hour & 10 minutes.
Listen live M-F 6am-9am PST ~ 9am-12pm EST or listen anytime to recorded shows at the links below.
Agenda 21 Radio - www.A21R.com
Twitch - www.twitch.tv/ncs51
To learn about New California State use the link below.
https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState
Note: The video has a few sections where it freezes but the audio is ok and was originally broadcast on 9/18/2021. This video has been edited down from 3+ hours to 1 hour & 10 minutes.
Listen live M-F 6am-9am PST ~ 9am-12pm EST or listen anytime to recorded shows at the links below.
Agenda 21 Radio - www.A21R.com
Twitch - www.twitch.tv/ncs51
To learn about New California State use the link below.
https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState
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