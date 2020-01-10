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PROPHECY ALERT IRAN & TURKEY War in 2020 ~ Daniel 8 Fulfilment is Imminent!!!
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25 views • January 10, 2020
High alert for prophecy watchers! Partners, thank you for your tremendous support in 2019. I’m hitting the road ground running in 2020 and ministering in churches near and far. If you’d like to support this Gospel work, please give via our official ministry website: https://discover.org.au/give/sowing-online
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