The Image of the Beast/ AI May Try to Blackmail You (+ Homesteading Is MESSY)

Links plus more info below, as always!





In this walk and talk as I forage for wild black raspberries:

- AI= the image of the Beast

- Apparently, I am Pigpen as a swarm of midges kept following me around.

- Be honest now so you have nothing to be ashamed about later. Make it hard for the adversary!

- Confess now so the adversary doesn’t have anything on you.

- The elect are held to a higher standard.

- Look at my Pharmakeia Revealed series regarding Deuteronomy 28. It’s pretty interesting, what I uncovered in the Hebrew.

- Spiritual power approaches!





The young groundhogs are out and about and big enough to find their own food. I was just looking at one today that kept popping his head up like a prairie dog, watching me. Cute little bugger. So, at least they won’t suffer in that way. That’s a huge relief for someone so absurdly empathetic as I am. But now I’ve realized there’s a different groundhog plus a deer after my South side garden. Awesommmmmmme.





Know that you may be urged by Holy Ghost to do things that don’t make logical sense to you. When I was led regarding credit cards late last fall, it didn’t make sense. I tested the spirit for a while, and did what I was led to do once I was certain. Gee, it turned out I didn’t actually know what the winter would hold! Quite shocking. Hehe.





Sometimes you have to step out on faith, as I do with pretty much every video or article I post online, as my content is so consistently hidden….





I’ll get my info on how we deal with tick bites naturally up here in the next week or so. It’s next on my priority list besides an actual newsletter, which is long overdue!





And lastly, based on my studies, I don’t *think* women will be given spiritual power aside from prophesying, but I could be mistaken. There are of course female prophets and leaders in scripture (the exception rather than the rule), but I haven’t com across any evidence of women with serious spiritual power in scripture. But I don’t actually know, obviously.





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My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning





EASY Fermenting Tutorial for FREE Probiotics: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-probiotics-easy-fermenting-tutorial-for-beginners





Indiana Admits We’re in a Surveillance State: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/indiana-just-cant-help-disclosing





Lithium in the Skies (Authoritative Evidence): https://non-toxic-home.org/f/lithium-in-the-skies-|-my-recent-research





Ticks from the Sky: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/ticks-from-the-sky-if-the-titanic





Geneva Bible: https://amzn.to/4mPim4N





Mind- Controlled Robotic Zombies in the Beginning of Sorrows Playlist: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/a3e92aa64abcf9aa9fd702f8f0c0786076bc53e7





Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/The-Olivet-Discourse-Bible-Study:9





Pharmakeia Revealed Series: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/Pharmakeia-Revealed:d





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