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Enduring to the end: Over half of the people on the path turn away from the Lord Jesus Christ
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In this video, we show how half of the people who are on the path of salvation turn away from the Lord Jesus Christ for the world and how that can be rectified if the person is willing to talk with and work with the Lord Jesus Christ when they are tempted by the devil.
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