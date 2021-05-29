© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Unmasking - Science & Psychology Behind The Mask.. A Critical Analysis About Face Masks
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • May 29, 2021
I speak on behalf of the people around the world who are either forced or programmed to wear these face masks during the covid-19 conundrum.. We are being deceived on levels that most people would never believe, but we need to truly understand the objective facts about these things.. Are we going to be mature people and keep an open mind to the possibilities (more like actualities) that we have been lied to on an unprecedented scale? The foundations of modern day science, medicine, gov't, globalism, economy, education, and many other infrastructures of society need a full blown overhaul and eradication of all the motherfucking bullshit that has permeated billions of lives over the centuries leading up to our current times.
I think of all the people working during this "lockdown" which is a prison term, who have to wear maks for several hours a day which can cause a multitude of disruptions in the body.. Most of them are forced to wear a face mask which many in their right of minds would not wear otherwise.. Btw, isn't a surgical mask only for surgeons? isn't that's why it's called a surgical mask?
I speak on behalf of Natural Law as well and in that it is in violation of people's free will rights to be forced to do anything against their will.
nurse, dr.s, & spirirtual teachers give their take
Nurse Danika Bueno: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNX9eTKNKE
Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Fauci: video removed
Kaufman interviewed by the great Max Igan: https://youtu.be/Mg1GT_URHu8
Clive & Kaufman Conversation : https://youtu.be/cA6MBPp2jW0
Clive de Carl: https://youtu.be/BkdnSL9BdyU
Infinite Waters, Ralf Smart: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87RsFvzeu_g
Dollar Vigilantehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa0T9J-MYek&;t=8s
Dane Wigington: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByU-aRKRGj8&;t=2714s
In-Shadow: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j800SVeiS5I&;t=159s
Aeon Wars: https://youtu.be/QRVN5H2AAMI
30 articles about masks- personally compiled: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Mask articles: N95: https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/16/n95-masks-training-needed-protect-against-covid-19/
https://www.reliasmedia.com/articles/114492-surgical-masks-not-effective-study-shows
https://www.fastcompany.com/90483762/why-masks-arent-better-at-protecting-us-from-viruses
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/491725-who-no-evidence-wearing-a-mask-can-protect?fbclid=IwAR2q8a3Yqixx2sBGemlAlPQlYxytNdoCkXhUaLB8ySxZYMm5M2g2Kkh6nCU
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340570735_Masks_Don't_Work_A_review_of_science_relevant_to_COVID-19_social_policy
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/331693/WHO-2019-nCov-IPC_Masks-2020.3-eng.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y
if the some of the links don't work, surprise surprise, the video(s) got deleted by youtube.. one day we really need to address these motherfuckers and hold them accountable
Researchers/Dr.s of interest
mostly found on youtube)
Dr. John Bergman
James Corbett
Media Monarchy
Dollar Vigilante
Veritas Radio
The Higherside Chats
Max Igan at the crowhouse (.com)
High Impact Vlogs
Arranged and narrated by Derek Bartolacelli
PEACE
I think of all the people working during this "lockdown" which is a prison term, who have to wear maks for several hours a day which can cause a multitude of disruptions in the body.. Most of them are forced to wear a face mask which many in their right of minds would not wear otherwise.. Btw, isn't a surgical mask only for surgeons? isn't that's why it's called a surgical mask?
I speak on behalf of Natural Law as well and in that it is in violation of people's free will rights to be forced to do anything against their will.
nurse, dr.s, & spirirtual teachers give their take
Nurse Danika Bueno: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNX9eTKNKE
Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Fauci: video removed
Kaufman interviewed by the great Max Igan: https://youtu.be/Mg1GT_URHu8
Clive & Kaufman Conversation : https://youtu.be/cA6MBPp2jW0
Clive de Carl: https://youtu.be/BkdnSL9BdyU
Infinite Waters, Ralf Smart: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87RsFvzeu_g
Dollar Vigilantehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa0T9J-MYek&;t=8s
Dane Wigington: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByU-aRKRGj8&;t=2714s
In-Shadow: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j800SVeiS5I&;t=159s
Aeon Wars: https://youtu.be/QRVN5H2AAMI
30 articles about masks- personally compiled: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Mask articles: N95: https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/16/n95-masks-training-needed-protect-against-covid-19/
https://www.reliasmedia.com/articles/114492-surgical-masks-not-effective-study-shows
https://www.fastcompany.com/90483762/why-masks-arent-better-at-protecting-us-from-viruses
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/491725-who-no-evidence-wearing-a-mask-can-protect?fbclid=IwAR2q8a3Yqixx2sBGemlAlPQlYxytNdoCkXhUaLB8ySxZYMm5M2g2Kkh6nCU
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340570735_Masks_Don't_Work_A_review_of_science_relevant_to_COVID-19_social_policy
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/331693/WHO-2019-nCov-IPC_Masks-2020.3-eng.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y
if the some of the links don't work, surprise surprise, the video(s) got deleted by youtube.. one day we really need to address these motherfuckers and hold them accountable
Researchers/Dr.s of interest
mostly found on youtube)
Dr. John Bergman
James Corbett
Media Monarchy
Dollar Vigilante
Veritas Radio
The Higherside Chats
Max Igan at the crowhouse (.com)
High Impact Vlogs
Arranged and narrated by Derek Bartolacelli
PEACE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.