BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Unmasking - Science & Psychology Behind The Mask.. A Critical Analysis About Face Masks
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
19 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • May 29, 2021
I speak on behalf of the people around the world who are either forced or programmed to wear these face masks during the covid-19 conundrum.. We are being deceived on levels that most people would never believe, but we need to truly understand the objective facts about these things.. Are we going to be mature people and keep an open mind to the possibilities (more like actualities) that we have been lied to on an unprecedented scale? The foundations of modern day science, medicine, gov't, globalism, economy, education, and many other infrastructures of society need a full blown overhaul and eradication of all the motherfucking bullshit that has permeated billions of lives over the centuries leading up to our current times.
I think of all the people working during this "lockdown" which is a prison term, who have to wear maks for several hours a day which can cause a multitude of disruptions in the body.. Most of them are forced to wear a face mask which many in their right of minds would not wear otherwise.. Btw, isn't a surgical mask only for surgeons? isn't that's why it's called a surgical mask?

I speak on behalf of Natural Law as well and in that it is in violation of people's free will rights to be forced to do anything against their will.

nurse, dr.s, & spirirtual teachers give their take

Nurse Danika Bueno: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNX9eTKNKE

Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Fauci: video removed
Kaufman interviewed by the great Max Igan: https://youtu.be/Mg1GT_URHu8
Clive & Kaufman Conversation : https://youtu.be/cA6MBPp2jW0

Clive de Carl: https://youtu.be/BkdnSL9BdyU

Infinite Waters, Ralf Smart: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87RsFvzeu_g

Dollar Vigilantehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa0T9J-MYek&;t=8s

Dane Wigington: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByU-aRKRGj8&;t=2714s

In-Shadow: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j800SVeiS5I&;t=159s
Aeon Wars: https://youtu.be/QRVN5H2AAMI

30 articles about masks- personally compiled: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks

Mask articles: N95: https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/16/n95-masks-training-needed-protect-against-covid-19/
https://www.reliasmedia.com/articles/114492-surgical-masks-not-effective-study-shows
https://www.fastcompany.com/90483762/why-masks-arent-better-at-protecting-us-from-viruses
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/491725-who-no-evidence-wearing-a-mask-can-protect?fbclid=IwAR2q8a3Yqixx2sBGemlAlPQlYxytNdoCkXhUaLB8ySxZYMm5M2g2Kkh6nCU
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340570735_Masks_Don't_Work_A_review_of_science_relevant_to_COVID-19_social_policy
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/331693/WHO-2019-nCov-IPC_Masks-2020.3-eng.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y

if the some of the links don't work, surprise surprise, the video(s) got deleted by youtube.. one day we really need to address these motherfuckers and hold them accountable

Researchers/Dr.s of interest
mostly found on youtube)
Dr. John Bergman
James Corbett
Media Monarchy
Dollar Vigilante
Veritas Radio
The Higherside Chats
Max Igan at the crowhouse (.com)
High Impact Vlogs


Arranged and narrated by Derek Bartolacelli


PEACE
Keywords
deceptionmasksymbolismscientismpsychologyobediencemasqueradesurgical masks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

HRS Editors
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

HRS Editors
Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy