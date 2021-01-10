TORY SMITH IN 2016 DESCRIBES AT PRESENT LIN WOODS’ ALLEGATIONS OF MIKE PENCES AS A CHILD RAPIST

The Satanic child abuse whistleblower, Tory Smith, 52, in Columbia City, IN died on 20th July 2016. In this video he describes Child Rapist Mike Pence as a rapist/murderer of children. Tory States:

He has raped 81 boys and 55 girls. He murdered the 29 children by choking them to death while raping them. This is why he is such a big hero to Indiana Republicans. He has recruited over 100 men into the Indiana Child Trafficking Operation in Indianapolis. 36 State Senators are raping and murdering by his side. He has been given huge sums of money for his participating in three war crimes. He has 16 bank accounts totaling just under $42 million. These figures are available from the Hall of Justice and are of 22 February 2016. Only a few, a handful of children have ever left MILABS alive, but they were all killed shortly after. The Indianapolis Child Trafficking Operation, owned by Republicans, has been in operation for 27 years. Over 12,500+ children have been gang raped and murdered there in Luciferian/Satanist Human sacrifices.