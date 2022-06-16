Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 24: June 16, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

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Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Societal support mechanisms are coming under increased attack with food and water shortages, and power outages expected to intensify moving forward. Survivalists-preppers should be exploring every avenue for transferring resources from fiat paper assets (stocks, bonds, CD’s, bank accounts, digital currencies, savings, etc.) to survival related commodities like guns-ammo, food, water purification means, diesel-gas-propane-alternative power sources-methods, so on and so forth. Everyone is advised to join a strong survival group program to increase the chances of survival for everyone involved.

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ALEX JONES [3 of 3] 6/13/22 • MIKE ADAMS & DR JANE RUBY, News, Reports & Analysis

Submitted by Terral

June 16, 2022 Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/194ea7f9-73e3-420c-9430-ae12865e87ab

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Texas and Arizona Send Dozens of Busses of Migrants to Washington, D.C.

Submitted by Karen

https://americanfaith.com/texas-and-arizona-send-dozens-of-busses-of-migrants-to-washington-d-c/

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Chinese Authorities Use COVID Tracking App to Thwart Protests

Submitted by Richard

https://www.infowars.com/posts/chinese-authorities-use-covid-tracking-app-to-thwart-protests/

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Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Free Silver:

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

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Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.

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Contact Terral: [email protected]