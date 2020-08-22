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Satoshi Kon Tribute
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3 views • August 22, 2020
This is in tribute to Satoshi Kon. He was, effectively, one of the most innovative minds to ever enter the entertainment sphere. From JoJo to Paprika, World Apartment Horror to Tokyo Godfathers, and all the things in between, he was just an original. It is a shame that we will never see his fifth vision, know as "Dream Machine". If you haven't, watch his works. If you have, watch it again. Either way it is simply, well, phenomenal. And with that, I'll pass. See ya next time
Anime Used:
Perfect Blue (Japanese: パーフェクトブルー, Hepburn: Pāfekuto Burū)
Millennium Actress (千年女優, Sennen Joyū)
Tokyo Godfathers (東京ゴッドファーザーズ, Tōkyō Goddofāzāzu)
Paprika (Japanese: パプリカ, Hepburn: Papurika)
Song Used:
The Girl in Byakkoya (白虎野の娘, Byakkoya no Musume)
by Susumu Hirasawa
Anime Used:
Perfect Blue (Japanese: パーフェクトブルー, Hepburn: Pāfekuto Burū)
Millennium Actress (千年女優, Sennen Joyū)
Tokyo Godfathers (東京ゴッドファーザーズ, Tōkyō Goddofāzāzu)
Paprika (Japanese: パプリカ, Hepburn: Papurika)
Song Used:
The Girl in Byakkoya (白虎野の娘, Byakkoya no Musume)
by Susumu Hirasawa
Keywords
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