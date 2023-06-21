RFK Triggers Pro-Death JAB Peter Hotez: Clot Shot Shill REFUSES To Debate RFK On Joe Rogan Podcast

The battle over Covid tyranny and the death jabs in the 2024 election is finally properly heating up.

Alex Rosen from Predator Poachers is here to talk about his confrontation with Dr. Peter Hotez and why he refused to debate RFK on vaccine adverse reactions.

Last week, RFK Junior appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and spoke truth about the deadly vaccine.

Vaccine shill Dr. Peter Hotez was triggered that the truth about the deadly shots was disseminated to millions.

Joe Rogan challenged Hotez to a debate on his podcast and said he would donate a hundred thousand dollars to the charity of Hotez’s choice just for showing up.

Peter Hotez has refused to debate RFK even though other well known personalities also pledged money totaling over 1 million dollars.

Elon Musk tweeted that Hotez will not debate because he knows he’s wrong.

People who have pushed this vaccine on the world including children are guilty of mass murder.

The left has been melting down because of Alex Rosen confronting Peter Hotez on video.

RFK claims the vaccines are designed to trigger an autoimmune response.

Fake conservatives on twitter have also scolded the idea of confronting these criminals at their homes because they have no backbone.

Politicians including President Trump must be held accountable for participating in deploying a bioweapon on the world.

The shots need to be seized and fully destroyed because they are poisonous.

Check out Alex Rosen's Rumble channel Predator Poachers at https://rumble.com/c/PredatorPoachers



Mirrored - Stew Peters Network