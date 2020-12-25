BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“O Holy Night” Church Scene — Home Alone (1990)
Joshua Lock
Joshua Lock
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • December 25, 2020
“No offense, but aren’t you a little too old to be afraid?”

O Holy night! The stars are brightly shining
It is the night of our dear Savior's birth

Long lay the world in sin and error pining
'Til He appears and the soul felt its worth

A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn

Fall on your knees; O hear the Angel voices!
O night divine, O night when Christ was born
O night, O Holy night, O night divine!

Led by the light of Faith serenely beaming
With glowing hearts by His cradle we stand

So led by light of a star sweetly gleaming
Here come the Wise Men from Orient land

The King of kings lay thus in lowly manger
In all our trials born to be our friend

He knows our need, to our weakness is no stranger
Behold your King; before Him lowly bend
Behold your King; before Him lowly bend

Truly He taught us to love one another;
His law is love and His Gospel is Peace

Chains shall He break, for the slave is our brother
And in His name, all oppression shall cease

Sweet hymns of joy in grateful chorus raise we
Let all within us Praise His Holy name

Christ is the Lord; O praise His name forever!
His power and glory evermore proclaim
His power and glory evermore proclaim
Keywords
forgivenesschristmasfaith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Chase Codewell
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby&#8217;s health

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby’s health

Belle Carter
Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Ramon Tomey
Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Willow Tohi
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy