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Advocacy Had Their Fingers In The 2020 Election
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40 views • April 18, 2021
Newly revealed emails show what appears to be an intensive effort by multiple private advocacy groups to manage numerous aspects of the 2020 election in several swing-state cities key to Biden's 2020 election victory, shedding further light on the role private initiatives and private funding played in potentially influencing the outcome of that race.
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