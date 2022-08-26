The Train with 200 AFU Reservists Destroyed on August 24 by the Russian Iskander

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These shots show a train with AFU reservists destroyed on August 24 by the Russian Iskander.
As we reported yesterday, as a result of a direct hit by an Iskander missile on a military echelon at the Chaplino railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 200 servicemen of the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 10 units of military equipment were destroyed on their way to the combat zone in Donbass.