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Bee Aware of the Robbers
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14 views • November 04, 2020
Being aware of the plots of ploys of the enemy will help you to be aware. Much like the robber bees, the enemy tactics operate in similar manner. Getting equipped for victory is part of the battle toward it. Julie Blair shares Biblical principles for Christ like living.
For more about knowing Jesus and the Holy Spirit visit www.julieblair.com
Daily Prayer 12pm cst (214) 586-0411
Worldwide daily prayer
12pm cst
(214) 586-0411
Visit www.julieblair.com for international codes
To give donations, tithes offerings or more:
www.julieblair.com/give
Julie Blair Ministries
391 E Las Colinas Blvd # 130-228
Irving, TX 75039
Live Message Thursdays
8pm cst
(214) 586-0411
Visit www.julieblair.com for international codes
www.gab.ai/julieblairministries
www.brighteon.com/julieblairministries
www.usa.life/julieblairministries
www.facebook.com/julieblairministries
www.linkedin.com/julieblairministries
www.instagram.com/julieblairministries
www.bitchute.com/julieblairministries
For more about knowing Jesus and the Holy Spirit visit www.julieblair.com
Daily Prayer 12pm cst (214) 586-0411
Worldwide daily prayer
12pm cst
(214) 586-0411
Visit www.julieblair.com for international codes
To give donations, tithes offerings or more:
www.julieblair.com/give
Julie Blair Ministries
391 E Las Colinas Blvd # 130-228
Irving, TX 75039
Live Message Thursdays
8pm cst
(214) 586-0411
Visit www.julieblair.com for international codes
www.gab.ai/julieblairministries
www.brighteon.com/julieblairministries
www.usa.life/julieblairministries
www.facebook.com/julieblairministries
www.linkedin.com/julieblairministries
www.instagram.com/julieblairministries
www.bitchute.com/julieblairministries
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