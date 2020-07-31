ER Doctor Fired for Appearing on Frontline Doc Vid, 3161

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the coup.

Last night Dr. Simone Gold, a Board Certified Emergency Room physician, went on Tucker Carlson’s show to talk about the unprecedented banning of the entire America’s Frontline Doctors Summit – a 2-day event which presented reems of documented evidence concerning who is affected by the COVID-19 virus, and what the treatment options are, including a certain drug that has been around for 65 years with a great safety profile, that is suddenly so dangerous that it’s very name can cause even a respected physician to lose her job.

But before we cut away to Tucker, and Dr. Gold, please write something down for me. It’s one of the internet’s simplest addresses: BillStill.tv

If anything happens to my YouTube channel, this is where I’ll be. There is no content right now – just the framework. It will be up and running next week.

[insert at: “…it’s a little bit strange.”]

She’s talking about the simple quinine derivative from which the unmentionable drug comes was used by George Washington on his troops to prevent infections. Have you noticed how careful both Tucker and Dr. Gold have been to NOT mention the name of the offending remedy? Until now.

[insert to end]

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.