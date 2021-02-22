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▶️ Numio: Solving Ethereum Gas Fees & KYC With Mark Anstead | EP:415
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10 views • February 22, 2021
Don't you hate all the Ethereum gas fees? Don't you wish there were an easier way to onboard to exchanges that didn't involve completing KYC every time? Numio has the solutions you are looking for!
I sat down again with Mark Anstead, who is now the co-founder and director of business development at Numio to discuss the project and much more. We cover Ethereum 2.0, and its solutions for identity management and Ethereum gas fees.
Numio is all about your identity and your money. Manage your crypto securely with Numio’s zkRollup powered blockchain technology. This is your one stop solution for identity management so you can instantly onboard to various KYC platforms. It’s also a solution for layer 2 transactions on Ethereum so you can avoid paying outrageous gas fees.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:28 Tell Us About Yourself
02:43 What Is Numio
05:07 Numio Origins
06:35 Ethereum 2.0
15:00 ETH Gas Fees
25:25 Problem Numio Solves
30:20 Numio Identity Solution
35:15 Where Numio Lines Up
37:14 Numio’s Future
39:50 Outro & Final Thoughts
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Numio?
• How did Numio get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are some insights you can share with us about Ethereum 2.0 and the scaling process?
• What are the next big updates for Numio to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does Numio fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see Numio going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://numio.one/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
What do you think about Numio? When will Ethereum finally solve high gas fees? Is Numio the solution we need for Ethereum? Will you use Numio as a one stop shop for KYC? Let us know if you have any further questions on Numio in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/numio:d
I sat down again with Mark Anstead, who is now the co-founder and director of business development at Numio to discuss the project and much more. We cover Ethereum 2.0, and its solutions for identity management and Ethereum gas fees.
Numio is all about your identity and your money. Manage your crypto securely with Numio’s zkRollup powered blockchain technology. This is your one stop solution for identity management so you can instantly onboard to various KYC platforms. It’s also a solution for layer 2 transactions on Ethereum so you can avoid paying outrageous gas fees.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:28 Tell Us About Yourself
02:43 What Is Numio
05:07 Numio Origins
06:35 Ethereum 2.0
15:00 ETH Gas Fees
25:25 Problem Numio Solves
30:20 Numio Identity Solution
35:15 Where Numio Lines Up
37:14 Numio’s Future
39:50 Outro & Final Thoughts
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Numio?
• How did Numio get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are some insights you can share with us about Ethereum 2.0 and the scaling process?
• What are the next big updates for Numio to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does Numio fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see Numio going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://numio.one/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
What do you think about Numio? When will Ethereum finally solve high gas fees? Is Numio the solution we need for Ethereum? Will you use Numio as a one stop shop for KYC? Let us know if you have any further questions on Numio in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/numio:d
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