BIDEN TO END COVID-19 EMERGENCY from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/biden-to-end-covid-19-emergency/
The Covid emergency is over in America…in three more months says the White House. Why now? Is politics at the heart of this decision? And what does it mean for the EUA vaccines and therapies? The HighWire gets to the facts behind the headlines.
POSTED: February 3, 2023