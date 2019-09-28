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Vaginal Ozone Insufflation
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108 views • September 28, 2019
https://o3academy.com/ozone-for-vagin...
Genital/vulvovaginal candidiasis is also known as a “yeast infection,” is a common worldwide disease among females. It occurs when there is overgrowth of the normal yeast in the vagina known as Candida. This infection is relatively common and nearly 75% of all adult women have had at least one ‘yeast infection’ in their lifetime.
Candida is always present in and on the body in small amounts. However, when an imbalance occurs, such as when the normal acidity of the vagina changes or when hormonal balance changes, Candida can multiply.
Symptoms of vaginal yeast infection:
– Pain in the vagina
(can occur during sexual intercourse or urination)
– Vaginal discharge
– Vaginal itching
– Vaginal inflammation
– Vulval inflammation
– Redness
– Swelling
Website: http://O3academy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/o3academy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/O3academy/
Genital/vulvovaginal candidiasis is also known as a “yeast infection,” is a common worldwide disease among females. It occurs when there is overgrowth of the normal yeast in the vagina known as Candida. This infection is relatively common and nearly 75% of all adult women have had at least one ‘yeast infection’ in their lifetime.
Candida is always present in and on the body in small amounts. However, when an imbalance occurs, such as when the normal acidity of the vagina changes or when hormonal balance changes, Candida can multiply.
Symptoms of vaginal yeast infection:
– Pain in the vagina
(can occur during sexual intercourse or urination)
– Vaginal discharge
– Vaginal itching
– Vaginal inflammation
– Vulval inflammation
– Redness
– Swelling
Website: http://O3academy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/o3academy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/O3academy/
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