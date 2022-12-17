US Cannot Refrain From Speaking Out on CCP’s Human Rights Abuses for Economic Reasons

https://gnews.org/articles/594180
摘要：12/13/2022 Speaker Nancy Pelosi: If we don't speak out for human rights in China because of economic reasons. We lose all moral authority to talk about human rights, any place in the world
