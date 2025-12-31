BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The CIA works for the international bankers, says Mel K and Alex Krainer
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10148 followers
1
125 views • 1 day ago

"I think that the entire CIA [ U.S. Central Intelligence Agency ], MI6 [ British intelligence ] are an international intelligence operation set up at the end of World War II with the international banking [cartel] and international business cartel."

"I think that the Dulles brothers set up something totally anti-American after the war [WWII]."

"I'm starting to fully believe that when JFK was talking about the CIA, what he meant was that that the CIA isn't working for America."

"That [the CIA's] loyalty is elsewhere."

"So we're watching a lot of this come down, and Trump is aware that 'Russiagate', the takedown of the duly-elected president in America in 2016, was a global operation."

"I think much of it was done in London, and in the UK, and certainly the EU was in on it,"

"'The Five Eyes' nations thing."

"[Wikipedia: The Five Eyes (FVEY) is an Anglosphere intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.]"

"I absolutely agree with everything you said, Mel."

"The Dulles brothers created the CIA under the guidance of the British MI6 [intelligence agency]."

"[The CIA] was meant to serve the interests of the 'Global Empire', [not to serve the interests of the U.S.]."

"The United States has always been... the brute force of the '[Global] Empire' — to do the heavy lifting and the dirty work for the benefit of the 'Global Empire'."

"When we talk about the '[Global] Empire', we have to understand that this is not a nation."

"The United States has been [paying for] between 80% and 90% of the cost of defense for NATO, for European nations."

"[All this money given to NATO] was never about security interests of the United States."

"I think that we can pretty much narrow it down to the City of London, but then their agents and [their] satellites are everywhere else — in Paris, in Berlin, in Stockholm, in Warsaw..."

"Wall Street, absolutely on Wall Street."

"In Tokyo and so forth."

"That's what the '[Global] Empire' is."

This video clip is of Mel K talking with Alex Krainer (market analyst, author and former hedge fund manager) on Dec 11, 2025.

The full 46-minute interview is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/6HUcFTIRm5Eb/

Mirrored - Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
ciami6the bankstersmel kalex krainer
