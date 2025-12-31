The CIA works for the international bankers, says Mel K and Alex Krainer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"I think that the entire CIA [ U.S. Central Intelligence Agency ], MI6 [ British intelligence ] are an international intelligence operation set up at the end of World War II with the international banking [cartel] and international business cartel."
"I think that the Dulles brothers set up something totally anti-American after the war [WWII]."
"I'm starting to fully believe that when JFK was talking about the CIA, what he meant was that that the CIA isn't working for America."
"That [the CIA's] loyalty is elsewhere."
"So we're watching a lot of this come down, and Trump is aware that 'Russiagate', the takedown of the duly-elected president in America in 2016, was a global operation."
"I think much of it was done in London, and in the UK, and certainly the EU was in on it,"
"'The Five Eyes' nations thing."
"[Wikipedia: The Five Eyes (FVEY) is an Anglosphere intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.]"
"I absolutely agree with everything you said, Mel."
"The Dulles brothers created the CIA under the guidance of the British MI6 [intelligence agency]."
"[The CIA] was meant to serve the interests of the 'Global Empire', [not to serve the interests of the U.S.]."
"The United States has always been... the brute force of the '[Global] Empire' — to do the heavy lifting and the dirty work for the benefit of the 'Global Empire'."
"When we talk about the '[Global] Empire', we have to understand that this is not a nation."
"The United States has been [paying for] between 80% and 90% of the cost of defense for NATO, for European nations."
"[All this money given to NATO] was never about security interests of the United States."
"I think that we can pretty much narrow it down to the City of London, but then their agents and [their] satellites are everywhere else — in Paris, in Berlin, in Stockholm, in Warsaw..."
"Wall Street, absolutely on Wall Street."
"In Tokyo and so forth."
"That's what the '[Global] Empire' is."
................
This video clip is of Mel K talking with Alex Krainer (market analyst, author and former hedge fund manager) on Dec 11, 2025.
-------
The full 46-minute interview is posted here:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/6HUcFTIRm5Eb/
Mirrored - Fat News
---------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!