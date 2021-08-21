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You are protected by PATIENTS BILL OF RIGHTS -- The Healthy American, Peggy Hall
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260 views • August 21, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksT56-9ApaM
The Healthy American Peggy Hall https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7VpIHS2uJzJ0q5I11oQA
108K subscribers
IT IS UNLAWFUL FOR YOU TO BE FORCED INTO ANY MEDICAL INTERVENTION.
You are protected by the PATIENT'S BILL OF RIGHTS. I explain the steps to make sure your rights are not violated in a hospital or medical setting! This is the Christian healthshare ministry I belong to: www.samaritanministries.org
Thank YOU for fighting this tyranny! We need you on board as part of THE HEALTHY AMERICAN family!
FREE NEWSLETTER: www.thehealthyamerican.org
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bWZS...
SUPPORT: www.thehealthyamerican.org/support
www.paypal.me/peggyhall
The Healthy American Peggy Hall https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7VpIHS2uJzJ0q5I11oQA
108K subscribers
IT IS UNLAWFUL FOR YOU TO BE FORCED INTO ANY MEDICAL INTERVENTION.
You are protected by the PATIENT'S BILL OF RIGHTS. I explain the steps to make sure your rights are not violated in a hospital or medical setting! This is the Christian healthshare ministry I belong to: www.samaritanministries.org
Thank YOU for fighting this tyranny! We need you on board as part of THE HEALTHY AMERICAN family!
FREE NEWSLETTER: www.thehealthyamerican.org
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bWZS...
SUPPORT: www.thehealthyamerican.org/support
www.paypal.me/peggyhall
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