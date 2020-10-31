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10.31.20 CALIFORNIA HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES
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10 views • October 31, 2020
10-31-20 CALIFORNIA HOUSING
The Area Housing Authority of the County of Ventura (AHA) will be accepting applications from November 3, 2020 through November 16, 2020 …
Video tutorial: https://youtu.be/JUNoesK_2-c
Programa de vales de la Sección 8…
Video Tutorial Disponible: https://youtu.be/txoUWZodQxA
PAGE LINK: https://www.ahacv.org/wl_open.shtml
*************
The Regional Housing Authority
The following waitlists are currently open:
Town Center, …
PAGE LINK: https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/ca/yuba-city/sutter-live/index.aspx
ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN BE ALSO FOUND HERE:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “CALIFORNIA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/california-affordable-rentals/
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/Fnaupi0FauY
AND FULL EMAIL VIEW HERE:
https://conta.cc/321RZBr
***
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
The Area Housing Authority of the County of Ventura (AHA) will be accepting applications from November 3, 2020 through November 16, 2020 …
Video tutorial: https://youtu.be/JUNoesK_2-c
Programa de vales de la Sección 8…
Video Tutorial Disponible: https://youtu.be/txoUWZodQxA
PAGE LINK: https://www.ahacv.org/wl_open.shtml
*************
The Regional Housing Authority
The following waitlists are currently open:
Town Center, …
PAGE LINK: https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/ca/yuba-city/sutter-live/index.aspx
ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN BE ALSO FOUND HERE:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “CALIFORNIA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/california-affordable-rentals/
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/Fnaupi0FauY
AND FULL EMAIL VIEW HERE:
https://conta.cc/321RZBr
***
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
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