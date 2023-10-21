Create New Account
DOUGLAS MACGREGOR | WWIII Watch: "The [Middle East] is armed to the teeth."
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

REAL AMERICA -- Dan Ball W/ Col. Doug Macgregor, WWIII Watch,

DOUGLAS MACGREGOR: "The [Middle East] is armed to the teeth."

"No one is gonna sit still and watch the Israeli's pulverize Gaza, and drive the population into the desert."

"Israel is on the path of suicide in this war."

"Military power is not the answer."

"We don't want a war."

"Assigning The IDF the mission of cleaning out Gaza is mission impossible."

"It's best to negotiate and end to this thing."

Please share with everyone you know.

America Is one minute to midnight the time to act is now.


w / @DanNewsManBall

 https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1715219111888785728?s=20

10/19/23

