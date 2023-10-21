DOUGLAS MACGREGOR | WWIII Watch: "The [Middle East] is armed to the teeth."

REAL AMERICA -- Dan Ball W/ Col. Doug Macgregor, WWIII Watch,
DOUGLAS MACGREGOR: "The [Middle East] is armed to the teeth."
"No one is gonna sit still and watch the Israeli's pulverize Gaza, and drive the population into the desert."
"Israel is on the path of suicide in this war."
"Military power is not the answer."
"We don't want a war."
"Assigning The IDF the mission of cleaning out Gaza is mission impossible."
"It's best to negotiate and end to this thing."
Please share with everyone you know.
America Is one minute to midnight the time to act is now.
w / @DanNewsManBall
https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1715219111888785728?s=20
10/19/23
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.