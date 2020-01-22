© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judges 2:16-18 Why Judges
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • January 22, 2020
Why did God use judges and what type of people were they?
Visit us on other platforms:
Podcast: https://the-kingdom-at-hand.pinecast.co
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hosanna_free_lutheran/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/hosannafreelutheran
Website: http://www.hosannafreelutheran.com/
Archived Sermons from 2013:
https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=0B2SU6L_RyHcCUFBQUmNNWG9hNW8&usp=sharing
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@hosannafreelutheran:6
We are a member of the Association of Free Lutheran Congregations: https://www.aflc.org/
Visit us on other platforms:
Podcast: https://the-kingdom-at-hand.pinecast.co
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hosanna_free_lutheran/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/hosannafreelutheran
Website: http://www.hosannafreelutheran.com/
Archived Sermons from 2013:
https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=0B2SU6L_RyHcCUFBQUmNNWG9hNW8&usp=sharing
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@hosannafreelutheran:6
We are a member of the Association of Free Lutheran Congregations: https://www.aflc.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.