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World Economic Forum Promotes "Smart Mask" That Alerts You If You Forget To Wear It
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170 views • April 08, 2021
The World Economic Forum is promoting a ‘smart mask’ that tracks your breathing and alerts you via an app if you wear it improperly or forget to wear it at all.

Yes, really.

A video clip posted to the WEF’s official Twitter account this morning hypes the “the mask of the future,” designed by Chinese firm CirQ Technologies.

The smart mask tells you when to wash it, whether you’re wearing it properly, and alerts you via a sensor linked to a cellphone app when you’ve left it at home.

The environmental benefits of the mask are also touted as it would cut down on the number of disposable face masks that end up in land fills.

The fact that the mask can keep track of whether or not you’re wearing it let some respondents to suggest it could eventually be tied into a Chinese Communist-style social credit score system.

In China, the state has already linked its coronavirus tracking system to its social credit score program, dishing out punishments for those who fail to mask up or violate social distancing rules.

Another Twitter user noted how the promo video inadvertently admits that carbon dioxide is a significant health threat posed by too much mask wearing.

The Davos billionaire club appears to be pinning its agenda on the ‘new normal’ being a future of permanent mask mandates.

As we previously highlighted, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab asserts in his book, Covid-19: The Great Reset, that the world will “never” return to normal.

Schwab also made it clear that transhumanism is an integral part of “The Great Reset” when he said that the fourth industrial revolution would “lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity,” which in his book he clarifies is implantable microchips that can read your thoughts.

https://twitter.com/wef/status/1379720605235175433

Source : https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/world-economic-forum-promotes-smart-mask-alerts-you-if-you-forget-wear-it
Keywords
nwomasksworld economic forumklaus blofeld schwab
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