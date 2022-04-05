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C.J. Hopkins: GloboCap is Clearing & Holding, Rooting Out Resistance, Implementing New Program
Geopolitics & Empire
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105 views • April 05, 2022
C.J. Hopkins gives us an update on COVID1984 from New Normal Germany and a recap of GloboCap as he understands it after 2+ years of medical tyranny. What GloboCap is doing now is "clearing and holding" or identifying all sources of global insurgency and resistance to its global occupation and wiping them out in order to implement its new program. Regarding the debate on Putin and the WEF, he says it's not a Marvel comic book and that we're dealing with a much more complicated constellation of power dynamics, even though Russia and China are integrated with global capitalism. We discuss Covid fatigue and the increasing global persecution against "COVID deniers", "Russian agents", and dissidents. Even though the Covidian Cult is dissolving, the New Normal has been cemented into society and it isn't going away, reality is being revised. He believes the digital pass systems will be imposed on us. He stresses the importance of resisting and also thinks bugging out isn't a bad idea.

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Websites
Consent Factory https://consentfactory.org
Personal Website https://cjhopkins.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/CJHopkins_Z23
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/consent_factory

Books
Zone 23, Consent Factory Essays, Plays... https://cjhopkins.com/books

About C.J. Hopkins
C. J. Hopkins is an award-winning playwright, novelist, and political satirist. His plays have been produced and have toured at theatres and festivals including Riverside Studios (London), 59E59 Theaters (New York), Traverse Theatre (Edinburgh), Belvoir St. Theatre (Sydney), the Du Maurier World Stage Festival (Toronto), Needtheater (Los Angeles), 7 Stages (Atlanta), the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Brighton Festival, and the Noorderzon Festival (the Netherlands), among others. His writing awards include the 2002 First of the Scotsman Fringe Firsts, Scotsman Fringe Firsts in 2002 and 2005, and the 2004 Best Play of the Adelaide Fringe. His political satire and commentary has been featured on NPR Berlin, in CounterPunch, ColdType, The Unz Review, OffGuardian, ZeroHedge, Dissident Voice, The Greanville Post, ZNet, Black Agenda Report, and other publications, and has been widely translated.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
pandemicfascismsocial credittechnocracygermanydystopiaworld economic forumwefcovid19covidnew normalcovid1984cj hopkins
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