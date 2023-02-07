Appetizing cocktail (Killer shooting of cocktails)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAzlVfdzykU

Compilation - Killer Cocktail Shot - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbN4-7Jk9RI At the end of the working day, you want something refreshing! A delicious cocktail will do!

Fragments of the video that we did for cocktails.

This is what we do when we are asked to shoot a beautiful cocktail... Video for the brand (compilation, shooting for Restobar 1828).

After shooting the whole bar in puddles





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://coub.com/violettawennman

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws