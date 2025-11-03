© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shah Rukh Khan’s King Teaser Drops | Intense New Look & Action
Description
Watch the thrilling teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, featuring his silver-grey hair and a powerful, ruthless role. Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone, the 2026 release promises high-octane action and a brand-new SRK experience.
Hashtags
#ShahRukhKhan #KingMovie #SRK2025 #BollywoodAction #SiddharthAnand #DeepikaPadukone #NewSRK #ActionThriller