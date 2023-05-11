New Liberty Monks Episode

The Elites and Their Tools of Control- Alan Myers

In this episode special guest Alan Myers, author of the influential publication FED ED, sheds light on how the monetary system works and its influence on people's lives. The discussion centers around the elites' power and control over people not just in America, but all over the world. Alan explains how certain tools such as Climate Change Theory, Social Credit Scoring, Central Bank Digital Currencies and other system changes are meant to increase their level of control and create a one world global totalitarian government.

Alan Myers is a CPA and forensic accountant with more than 30 years of experience in accounting services, tax and litigation support for bankruptcy trustees and civil litigators. He is an expert on money, banking, and the Federal Reserve system, working as a writer, speaker and radio host on several national terrestrial radio platforms including his radio show "For The Republic".

Alan also appeared on Liberty Monks in season 1 on episode 23 called "The Green Raw Deal" where he discusses the climate change hoax. Be sure to tune into that episode as well to get some foundational knowledge on how the elites are using climate change as a reason to overhaul our way of life and continue to implement these radical and oppressive changes.

