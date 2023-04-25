Leaked New Zealand Health Data: Had the Government told the truth about vaccine harms; lives would have been saved

Leaked Government data from the Wellington Region in New Zealand shows the number of heart attacks resulting in hospitalisation has increased by 83%. Hospitalisation for myocarditis is up by one third, a 33% increase. Miscarriage, stillbirths, and strokes are all up by a quarter, a 25% increase. And acute kidney injury is up by 40%.
https://expose-news.com/2023/04/25/leaked-new-zealand-health-data/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.