Leaked New Zealand Health Data: Had the Government told the truth about vaccine harms; lives would have been saved

Leaked Government data from the Wellington Region in New Zealand shows the number of heart attacks resulting in hospitalisation has increased by 83%. Hospitalisation for myocarditis is up by one third, a 33% increase. Miscarriage, stillbirths, and strokes are all up by a quarter, a 25% increase. And acute kidney injury is up by 40%.

https://expose-news.com/2023/04/25/leaked-new-zealand-health-data/



