Heart Of Africa Desires Traditional Latin Mass Fr. Abah Onuh Samuel Maria

John-Henry Westen





July 28, 2023





Fr. Abah Omuh Samuel Maria is a priest in the African Roman Catholic Diocese of Otukpo in Nigeria, dedicated to Catholic tradition and celebrating the Traditional Latin Mass. As a faithful priest Fr. Abah felt called to learn the Traditional Latin Mass — the Mass of the Roman Rite for thousands of years— from the Society of Pius X with the permission of his bishop. While bishops have refused to give Fr. Abah permission to celebrate publicly the Traditional Latin Mass, these restrictions have not stopped the faithful from personally flocking to Fr. Abah for guidance and authentic Truth. Now, Fr. Abah has an unofficial pre-seminary of more than 20 seminarians, studying for priestly formation under his guidance. Catholic women have also begun living in community, launching an unofficial convent. Fr. Abah discusses the state of the Catholic Church in Africa and the undeniable truth that the Traditional Latin Mass is leading to a vocation boom.





The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere, and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.





