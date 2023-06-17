Disclosure Now ... What does it mean? Quartet Preview

The US just said that they have alien craft, materials and non-human bodies . . . and have been studying them for decades. What will that mean? With Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, John Petersen.
Full 75 minute episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-disclosure-now-what-does-it-mean/
