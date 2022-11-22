Sherry Wilde and Judy Carroll Discuss their Meeting on a Large Rendezvous UFO - Part 1 of 5

Part 1 of 5. Sherry Wilde and Judy Carroll Discuss their Meeting on a large rendezvous UFO craft. They are both lifelong contactees of what are known as the Grey aliens and their books and talks have established them as credible witnesses in the UFO community.

Hours before we started this video the idea popped into my mind to suggested that we could start off with Judy Carroll and Sherry Wilde talking with each other and asking each other questions. So, I emailed them and we did that. Sherry began asking Judy if she recalled seeing each other on a large rendezvous craft on Nov. 16, 2011. Sherry gave an amazing account of this and so did Judy. Judy recalled that, just before Covid, people were brought on the craft who were going to die soon, to be asked to help them with their mission in their next lifetime.

At 18:30 Judy describes a situation when 9/11 happened and she was there in her Grey form as she is a dual soul- part human/ part Grey E.T.

Sherry shares her views on the evils going on in this world and Judy responds with her ideas. The E.T./ higher realm perspective on this is a part of what this whole Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup is all about. Please join us!

Judy Carroll’s website and books can be found here https://www.ufogreyinfo.com/contact

Sherry Wilde’s website and book can be found here https://theforgottenpromise.net/

