Satan's First Lie to Mankind

April 1st, 2018
Pastor Dean shows how Satan's first lie continues among Christians and churches today. It is the lie that deceived a sinless, perfect new creature named Eve in the garden of Eden, and many born-again Christians are deceived by this lie today. Revival is when Christians wake up to the truth of God's Word and return to seeking and worshipping God in truth and righteousness. The fruits of repentance and holiness MUST be in a Christian's life.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.