Satan's First Lie to Mankind
Fire & Grace Church
Published 16 hours ago

April 1st, 2018

Pastor Dean shows how Satan's first lie continues among Christians and churches today. It is the lie that deceived a sinless, perfect new creature named Eve in the garden of Eden, and many born-again Christians are deceived by this lie today. Revival is when Christians wake up to the truth of God's Word and return to seeking and worshipping God in truth and righteousness. The fruits of repentance and holiness MUST be in a Christian's life.

Keywords
deceptionsatantruthscripturedean odle

