❗️An immediate ceasefire in Ukraine would only mean that most of the country would remain under the control of the Nazis, Lavrov noted.

An immediate ceasefire in Ukraine would not resolve the root causes of the conflict — such an idea contradicts what Putin and Trump agreed upon in Alaska, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“If the fighting simply stops now, it would mean forgetting the origins of this conflict — something the American administration under Trump clearly understood and articulated. I’m referring to Ukraine’s non-aligned, neutral, and non-nuclear status,” he added.

Other key points from Lavrov:

➡️Western media reports claiming the Putin–Trump meeting may be postponed are false.

➡️Poland’s threats toward Putin’s aircraft show the country’s readiness to commit acts of terrorism.

➡️Russia remains committed to the understandings reached in Alaska regarding Ukraine.

➡️The special military operation is achieving its objectives and will undoubtedly end in success.

Rubio and Lavrov are set to arrive in Budapest for a face-to-face meeting on October 30, according to a German official cited by the Financial Times.

The official said there is an “expectation” that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will outline his plans for hosting a Trump–Putin summit, potentially including a meeting between European leaders and the U.S. president, though no confirmation has been given so far.

Earlier rumors suggested that the planned Lavrov–Rubio meeting, meant to precede the Trump–Putin talks, would not take place this week as initially scheduled. The Kremlin denied this, stating that no such meeting had ever been planned for this week.

Poland has threatened to arrest Vladimir Putin if his plane enters Polish airspace.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski made the statement in an interview with Radio Rodzina, as reported by Reuters.

“I cannot guarantee that an independent Polish court would not order the government to escort such a plane for the transfer of the suspect to The Hague. I think the Russian side understands this. Therefore, if the summit takes place—with the participation of the victim of aggression—I expect that the aircraft will take another route,” Sikorski said.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria has already declared its readiness to provide an air corridor for Putin’s flight to Budapest, where he is expected to meet with Donald Trump.

(since, Putin-Trump talks in Budapest are on hold according to NBC's White House correspondent).