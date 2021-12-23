Song parody derived from Robert Palmer's "Addicted To Love".Written by DC Dave.Singing/video by BuelahManAddicted to WarThe vote is done; we thought we won,But our land is not our own.We want peace with Putin’s bear,But Trump’s words were just air.We want out of the Middle East,But have a look, we’re in deep.Relations worsened with IranAnd we’re still in Afghanistan.Whoa, we like to think that we hate blood and gore, oh yeah.It’s closer to the truth to say it’s what our leaders are for.You know we’re gonna have to face it, we’re addicted to war.We said Assad attacked with gas.We couldn’t give him a pass.So what the charge was just a lie.Drop more bombs; more people die; we wonder why.Can we be saved?Domination is all they crave.If you know what to doPlease tell it to me, too.Whoa, we like to think that we hate blood and gore, oh yeah.It’s closer to the truth to say it’s what our leaders are for.You know we’re gonna have to face it, we’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.The Soviets gave up the ghost,Cold War victory was our boast,And did NATO then disband?No, in fact, it would expand.Whoa, we like to think that we hate blood and gore, oh yeah.It’s closer to the truth to say it’s what our leaders are for.You know we’re gonna have to face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it,Might as well face it, they’re addicted to war.Might as well face it, might as well face it,Might as well face it.*Fair use for political commentary and parody.All the videos, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel does not claim any right over them.Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.