ADDICTION RECOVERY EDUCATION FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Can't make them quit if they don't want to.

The harsh, harsh truth is, if they don’t want to be sober, NOTHING you say or do will convince them to change behavior. Nothing the doctors say will get them to change behavior. Nothing the talk-therapists say will change anything. The preacher, nor the boss can sway an addict to quit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.