© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥇 Johnny Gaudreau! Team USA Wins Olympic Hockey Gold & Honors Late Star
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Description
Team USA defeated Canada 2–1 in overtime to win the 2026 Winter Olympics men’s ice hockey gold medal, its first since 1980. In an emotional tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau, his young children joined the team on the ice for the medal ceremony while holding his No. 13 jersey.
Hashtags
#JohnnyGaudreau #TeamUSA #OlympicGold #IceHockey #WinterOlympics2026 #Gaudreau #USAvsCanada #NHL #Hockey #MilanoCortina