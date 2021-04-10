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Jerm Warfare Interviews Reiner Fuellmich | Part One
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52 views • April 10, 2021
One of the most powerful lawyers in Germany, currently building a legal case against the WHO for this fraudulent pandemic.
This interview is an hour long, so we have made it into shorter segments for ease of viewing.
Part Two is here:
https://www.brighteon.com/5aa1c8fb-5518-4fa9-85aa-c5d12edab348
and Part Three is here:
https://www.brighteon.com/de1cc191-b591-40ee-b0fd-91482dd6b9d4
By: Jerm Warfare
Original url: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/reiner-fuellmich-2:c
More info: https://jermwarfare.com/blog/reiner-fuellmich-who
This interview is an hour long, so we have made it into shorter segments for ease of viewing.
Part Two is here:
https://www.brighteon.com/5aa1c8fb-5518-4fa9-85aa-c5d12edab348
and Part Three is here:
https://www.brighteon.com/de1cc191-b591-40ee-b0fd-91482dd6b9d4
By: Jerm Warfare
Original url: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/reiner-fuellmich-2:c
More info: https://jermwarfare.com/blog/reiner-fuellmich-who
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