PM (Taoiseach) Micheál Martin of Ireland drew parallels from Palestine to Ireland

Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheál Martin of Ireland drew parallels from Palestine to Ireland:

In our own peace process in Northern Ireland to a conflict of 24 years duration, we recognized that even in the darkest of days, we had a duty as leaders to keep the flame of hope alive and to keep talking.

He also pointed out that many countries are late to waking up and urged others to do the same:

Ireland, LAST YEAR, with Spain, Norway, and Slovenia, recognized the state of Palestine. I commend those who have taken the decision to recognize the state of Palestine this week, and I strongly urge those who have yet to do so to give it serious consideration.