Stop Arming Israel Brighton Arms Factory Demo 30th November 2023

Thursday 30th November 2023 demonstration protest at L3Harris Release and Integration Solution Ltd (formerly EDO MBM) in Moulsecoomb, Brighton, suppliers of bomb release mechanisms for the F-35A and F-16 warplanes being used by the Israeli Air Force to bomb Gaza and kill thousands of civilians.

Info on that here: http://bit.ly/46qam1m



Music: Consolidated - 'We Gotta Have Peace'

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkhsNncs-RvLYaHSF0uX8ZA