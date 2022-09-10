In this compilation of images and video you will see how the unusual clots found in the jabbed are being formed using the components found in the vials being injected in to people. Included are images from a non jabbed. You will see the difference. The non jabbed has an immune system. Other images show the components in the vials in the blood. The last five minutes is a video showing the gluing process in action.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.