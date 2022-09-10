Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Clots Form in Jabbed Blood
275 views
channel image
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
Published 2 months ago |

In this compilation of images and video you will see how the unusual clots found in the jabbed are being formed using the components found in the vials being injected in to people. Included are images from a non jabbed. You will see the difference. The non jabbed has an immune system. Other images show the components in the vials in the blood. The last five minutes is a video showing the gluing process in action. 

Keywords
toxicvaccine injurygenocidedepopulationblood clotsclotsmrnahydrogelvialsgraphenejabbedgraphene oxidelipid nano gel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket