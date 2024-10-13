BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Extreme Callous Government Disregard in North Carolina
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
188 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
290 views • 6 months ago

"And now the government is coming in and just seizing the land saying, no, this land doesn't belong to you anymore. We're going to bulldoze it all and take it over. And all of your family members bodies are just going to be washed away along with everything else that we are going to get rid of with the bulldozers.

"Where is the humanity in all this? It takes a special kind of evil to be doing what they are doing in the (Appalachian) mountains right now. They are hiding so much information from everybody that it is insane..."

An Unholy Evil Is Desecrating Humanity & the Earth

Keywords
north carolinadestructiondead bodieshurricanedevastationgovernment negligencefema malfeasance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy