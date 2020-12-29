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Covid19 EXPOSED - OFFICIAL MOVIE
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1748 views • December 29, 2020
It gets clear and clear by the day. Medical doctors, scientists and health care people begin to speak freely about this nonsense pandemic. From Oceania to Europe the smart people reaction has been a WAKE UP call. As many of you know now, this is an economic and control driven pandemic.
A must watch video for everyone, sheeple especially
source
https://disseminate.tv/watch/jason-shurka-covid-19-exposed-official-movie_SguY4HWYLxPzg2Z.html
A must watch video for everyone, sheeple especially
source
https://disseminate.tv/watch/jason-shurka-covid-19-exposed-official-movie_SguY4HWYLxPzg2Z.html
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